After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while hitting .286.

In nine of 10 games this year, McKinney has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

McKinney has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this year.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .294 AVG .278 .294 OBP .316 .706 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 1 2/0 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

