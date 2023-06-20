Carlos Alcaraz vs. Arthur Fils: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | cinch Championships
In the cinch Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 62 Arthur Fils.
With -750 odds, Alcaraz is favored over Fils (+475) in this matchup.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Arthur Fils Match Information
- Tournament: The cinch Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 20
- Venue: The Queen's Club
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 88.2% chance to win.
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Arthur Fils
|-750
|Odds to Win Match
|+475
|88.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|17.4%
|61.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.7
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights
- In the semifinals of the French Open on June 9, 2023 (his last match), Alcaraz was dropped by Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6.
- Fils was victorious 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 versus Alexei Popyrin in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- In his 71 matches over the past year across all court types, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.9 games (21.7 in best-of-three matches).
- In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has played an average of 37.5 games.
- In the past year, Fils has played 27 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.1% of the games. He averages 21.0 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- In three matches on grass in the past 12 months, Fils has averaged 20.3 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 55.7% of those games.
- Alcaraz and Fils have not played each other since 2015.
