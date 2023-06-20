In the cinch Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 62 Arthur Fils.

With -750 odds, Alcaraz is favored over Fils (+475) in this matchup.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Arthur Fils Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 88.2% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Arthur Fils -750 Odds to Win Match +475 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 61.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.7

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of the French Open on June 9, 2023 (his last match), Alcaraz was dropped by Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6.

Fils was victorious 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 versus Alexei Popyrin in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In his 71 matches over the past year across all court types, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.9 games (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has played an average of 37.5 games.

In the past year, Fils has played 27 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.1% of the games. He averages 21.0 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

In three matches on grass in the past 12 months, Fils has averaged 20.3 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 55.7% of those games.

Alcaraz and Fils have not played each other since 2015.

