In the cinch Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 62 Arthur Fils.

With -750 odds, Alcaraz is favored over Fils (+475) in this matchup.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Arthur Fils Match Information

  • Tournament: The cinch Championships
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, June 20
  • Venue: The Queen's Club
  • Location: London, United Kingdom
  • Court Surface: Grass

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 88.2% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Arthur Fils
-750 Odds to Win Match +475
88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4%
61.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.7

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights

  • In the semifinals of the French Open on June 9, 2023 (his last match), Alcaraz was dropped by Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6.
  • Fils was victorious 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 versus Alexei Popyrin in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • In his 71 matches over the past year across all court types, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.9 games (21.7 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has played an average of 37.5 games.
  • In the past year, Fils has played 27 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.1% of the games. He averages 21.0 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.
  • In three matches on grass in the past 12 months, Fils has averaged 20.3 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 55.7% of those games.
  • Alcaraz and Fils have not played each other since 2015.

