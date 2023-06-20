On Tuesday, Christian Arroyo (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has nine doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .223.

In 50.0% of his 36 games this season, Arroyo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 36 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season (25.0%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one.

In 38.9% of his games this year (14 of 36), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .242 AVG .200 .294 OBP .231 .435 SLG .260 8 XBH 3 2 HR 0 10 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings