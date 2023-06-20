In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17 in rankings) will face Christopher Eubanks (No. 77) in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open.

With -350 odds, Hurkacz is the favorite against Eubanks (+240) for this match.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Christopher Eubanks vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 77.8% chance to win.

Christopher Eubanks Hubert Hurkacz +240 Odds to Win Match -350 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 42.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.6

Christopher Eubanks vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

In his last match at the Terra Wortmann Open, Eubanks advanced over Daniel Altmaier via walkover.

Hurkacz most recently played on June 17, 2023 in the semifinals of the MercedesCup and was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 by No. 24-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff.

In his 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Eubanks has played an average of 26.7 games (25.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, Eubanks has played an average of 23.7 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

Hurkacz is averaging 30.6 games per match (27.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 54 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.8% of those games.

Hurkacz is averaging 31.2 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in five matches on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Eubanks and Hurkacz have not met on the court.

