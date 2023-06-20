Christopher Eubanks vs. Hubert Hurkacz: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Terra Wortmann Open
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17 in rankings) will face Christopher Eubanks (No. 77) in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open.
With -350 odds, Hurkacz is the favorite against Eubanks (+240) for this match.
Christopher Eubanks vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information
- Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 20
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Christopher Eubanks vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Christopher Eubanks
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|42.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.6
Christopher Eubanks vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights
- In his last match at the Terra Wortmann Open, Eubanks advanced over Daniel Altmaier via walkover.
- Hurkacz most recently played on June 17, 2023 in the semifinals of the MercedesCup and was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 by No. 24-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff.
- In his 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Eubanks has played an average of 26.7 games (25.1 in best-of-three matches).
- In his nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, Eubanks has played an average of 23.7 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Hurkacz is averaging 30.6 games per match (27.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 54 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.8% of those games.
- Hurkacz is averaging 31.2 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in five matches on grass courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Eubanks and Hurkacz have not met on the court.
