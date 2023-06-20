Brionna Jones and the Connecticut Sun (9-3) play the Seattle Storm (3-7) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, June 20 at 10:00 PM ET.

Connecticut beat Los Angeles 83-74 in its last game. DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals, followed by Jones with 17 points and eight rebounds. Seattle enters this matchup having won against Dallas in their last game 109-103. They were led by Jewell Loyd (39 PTS, 5 AST, 57.1 FG%, 7-12 from 3PT) and Ezi Magbegor (15 PTS, 4 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 4-4 from 3PT).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sun vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)

Sun (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+260 to win)

Storm (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-8.5)

Sun (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sun Season Stats

The Sun have been carried by their defense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by surrendering just 78.6 points per game. They rank sixth in the league in points scored (82.6 per contest).

Connecticut is seventh in the WNBA with 35.1 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 34.4 rebounds allowed per game.

With 21.1 dimes per game, the Sun rank third-best in the league in the category.

With 15.6 forced turnovers per game, Connecticut ranks best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by committing 12.9 turnovers per contest.

The Sun have found it difficult to drain threes, ranking second-worst in the league with 6.3 treys per game. They rank sixth with a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown this season.

When it comes to defending three-pointers, it's been a dominant stretch for Connecticut, who is ceding 6.1 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and a 29.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc (second-best).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have scored at a higher rate when playing at home than on the road in the 2023 season (84.5 at home versus 80.7 on the road), and have also allowed more points in home games than on the road (80.8 opponent points per home game versus 76.3 on the road).

When playing at home, Connecticut averages 4.2 more rebounds per game than on the road (37.2 at home, 33 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 1.2 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.8 at home, 35 on the road).

The Sun average 1.8 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (22 at home, 20.2 on the road). During the 2023 WNBA season, Connecticut is turning the ball over less often in home games (12.2 per game) than away (13.7), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (14.3 per game) compared to on the road (16.8).

In 2023 the Sun are averaging 6.5 made three-pointers at home and 6.2 away, making 35.1% from deep at home compared to 32.2% away.

In 2023 Connecticut averages 5.5 three-pointers allowed at home and 6.7 away, while allowing 28% shooting from deep at home compared to 30.5% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun are 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Sun have gone 2-1 (66.7%).

Connecticut has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.

Connecticut has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Sun have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.