In the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Tuesday, Daniel Altmaier (ranked No. 60) faces Roberto Bautista Agut (No. 23).

With -250 odds, Bautista Agut is the favorite against Altmaier (+190) in this match.

Daniel Altmaier vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Daniel Altmaier vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roberto Bautista Agut has a 71.4% chance to win.

Daniel Altmaier Roberto Bautista Agut +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 40.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.6

Daniel Altmaier vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Trends and Insights

In his most recent match at the Terra Wortmann Open, Altmaier advanced over Christopher Eubanks via walkover.

In his last match in the Round of 64 of the French Open, Bautista Agut went down 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 1-6, 1-6 against Juan Pablo Varillas.

Altmaier has played 25.1 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Altmaier has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 23.8 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Bautista Agut is averaging 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.4% of those games.

In seven matches on grass courts in the past year, Bautista Agut has averaged 16.4 games per match (18.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 62.6% of those games.

Altmaier and Bautista Agut have not competed against each other since 2015.

