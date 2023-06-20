Petra Martic (No. 30) will take on Daria Kasatkina (No. 11) in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open on Tuesday, June 20.

Kasatkina has -250 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Martic (+180).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Petra Martic Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Daria Kasatkina vs. Petra Martic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 71.4% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Petra Martic -250 Odds to Win Match +180 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

Daria Kasatkina vs. Petra Martic Trends and Insights

Kasatkina most recently hit the court on June 4, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the French Open, and the match ended in a 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 192-ranked Elina Svitolina .

In her last match in the Round of 64 of the French Open, Martic was defeated 4-6, 1-6 versus Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Kasatkina has played 20.5 games per match in her 51 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her three matches on grass over the past year, Kasatkina has played an average of 18.3 games.

In her 47 matches in the past year across all court types, Martic is averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 52.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Martic has played five matches and averaged 23.0 games per match and 10.5 games per set.

Kasatkina has a 2-0 record versus Martic. Their last meeting was a 7-5, 6-3 win for Kasatkina in the National Bank Open Round of 64 on August 10, 2021.

Kasatkina and Martic have played four sets, and Kasatkina has had the edge, coming out on top in all of them.

Kasatkina and Martic have competed in 37 total games, and Kasatkina has won more often, securing 25 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Kasatkina and Martic have averaged 18.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

