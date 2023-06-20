The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .232 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (40 of 61), with at least two hits 11 times (18.0%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (11.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has driven home a run in 18 games this season (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games.

In 21 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .276 AVG .185 .339 OBP .239 .466 SLG .306 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 16 RBI 7 32/9 K/BB 33/8 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings