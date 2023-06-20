Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Liudmila Samsonova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bett1open
No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova will face No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova in the Bett1open Round of 32 on Tuesday, June 20.
Alexandrova is the favorite (-155) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Samsonova, who is +120.
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information
- Tournament: The Bett1open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 20
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Liudmila Samsonova
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|52.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.1
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights
- In her last match on June 18, 2023, Alexandrova took home the win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 against Veronika Kudermetova in the finals of the Libema Open.
- Samsonova is coming off a 6-7, 1-3 loss at the hands of No. 71-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the quarterfinals at the Libema Open.
- Alexandrova has played 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match.
- Samsonova has averaged 21.0 games per match through her 50 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.5% of the games.
- In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Samsonova has averaged 23.8 games per match and 13.6 games per set, winning 51.6% of those games.
- This is the first time that Alexandrova and Samsonova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
