No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova will face No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova in the Bett1open Round of 32 on Tuesday, June 20.

Alexandrova is the favorite (-155) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Samsonova, who is +120.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 60.8% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Liudmila Samsonova -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

In her last match on June 18, 2023, Alexandrova took home the win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 against Veronika Kudermetova in the finals of the Libema Open.

Samsonova is coming off a 6-7, 1-3 loss at the hands of No. 71-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the quarterfinals at the Libema Open.

Alexandrova has played 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match.

Samsonova has averaged 21.0 games per match through her 50 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.5% of the games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Samsonova has averaged 23.8 games per match and 13.6 games per set, winning 51.6% of those games.

This is the first time that Alexandrova and Samsonova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

