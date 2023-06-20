In the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 41-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto takes on No. 36 Shuai Zhang.

With -300 odds, Cocciaretto is the favorite against Zhang (+220) for this match.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Shuai Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Shuai Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 75.0% chance to win.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Shuai Zhang -300 Odds to Win Match +220 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 58.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.6

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Shuai Zhang Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the French Open on June 3, 2023 (her last match), Cocciaretto was dropped by Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-7.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham, Zhang was defeated 1-6, 4-6 versus Tatjana Maria.

Cocciaretto has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.9 games per match.

On grass, Cocciaretto has played two matches over the past year, totaling 17.0 games per match while winning 58.8% of games.

In the past 12 months, Zhang has played 46 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.2% of the games. She averages 18.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Zhang is averaging 19.8 games per match and 10.8 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Cocciaretto and Zhang have not matched up on the court.

