Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Shuai Zhang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Classic Birmingham
In the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 41-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto takes on No. 36 Shuai Zhang.
With -300 odds, Cocciaretto is the favorite against Zhang (+220) for this match.
Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Shuai Zhang Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 20
- Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
- Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Shuai Zhang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|Shuai Zhang
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+220
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|31.2%
|58.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.6
Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Shuai Zhang Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of the French Open on June 3, 2023 (her last match), Cocciaretto was dropped by Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-7.
- In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham, Zhang was defeated 1-6, 4-6 versus Tatjana Maria.
- Cocciaretto has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.9 games per match.
- On grass, Cocciaretto has played two matches over the past year, totaling 17.0 games per match while winning 58.8% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Zhang has played 46 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.2% of the games. She averages 18.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- Zhang is averaging 19.8 games per match and 10.8 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Cocciaretto and Zhang have not matched up on the court.
