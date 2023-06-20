Emina Bektas (No. 150 ranking) will face Shuai Zhang (No. 36) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Tuesday, June 20.

With -210 odds, Bektas is the favorite against Zhang (+160) for this match.

Emina Bektas vs. Shuai Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Emina Bektas vs. Shuai Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emina Bektas has a 67.7% chance to win.

Emina Bektas Shuai Zhang -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

Emina Bektas vs. Shuai Zhang Trends and Insights

By beating No. 194-ranked Marcela Zacarias 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday, Bektas reached the Round of 32.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham, Zhang lost 1-6, 4-6 versus Tatjana Maria.

Bektas has played 20.6 games per match in her 15 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In her 11 matches on grass over the past 12 months, Bektas has played an average of 21.5 games.

Zhang has averaged 18.6 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.0% of the games.

Zhang is averaging 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set through four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Bektas and Zhang have not played against each other.

