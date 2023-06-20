On Tuesday, Frances Tiafoe (No. 10 in the world) faces Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 41) in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships.

In this Round of 32 match, Tiafoe is the favorite (-225) versus Van de Zandschulp (+170) .

Frances Tiafoe vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Frances Tiafoe vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 69.2% chance to win.

Frances Tiafoe Botic Van de Zandschulp -225 Odds to Win Match +170 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Frances Tiafoe vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Trends and Insights

In his last match on June 18, 2023, Tiafoe took home the win 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 versus Jan-Lennard Struff in the finals of the MercedesCup.

In the French Open (his last tournament), Van de Zandschulp was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 153-ranked Thiago Agustin Tirante, 2-6, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

Tiafoe has played 27.5 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Tiafoe has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 38.8 games per match (31.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Van de Zandschulp has competed in 52 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.7% of the games. He averages 25.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

In five matches on grass in the past 12 months, Van de Zandschulp has averaged 33.8 games per match (36.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 53.3% of those games.

Tiafoe and Van de Zandschulp have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Citi Open Round of 16. Tiafoe claimed victory in that bout 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Tiafoe and Van de Zandschulp have played three total sets, with Tiafoe securing two of them and Van de Zandschulp one.

Tiafoe and Van de Zandschulp have competed in 27 total games, and Tiafoe has won more often, capturing 16 of them.

In their one match against each other, Tiafoe and Van de Zandschulp are averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets.

