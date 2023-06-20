In the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships on Tuesday, Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 26) meets Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 44).

Dimitrov is getting -135 odds to win versus Ruusuvuori (+105).

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 57.4% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Emil Ruusuvuori -135 Odds to Win Match +105 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Dimitrov eliminated No. 85-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 6-3, 7-5.

In the Libema Open (his previous tournament), Ruusuvuori was beaten in the semifinals by No. 38-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, 4-6, 5-7.

Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Dimitrov has played 23.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.5% of them.

In his one match on grass over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has played an average of 17.0 games.

In the past year, Ruusuvuori has played 62 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.9% of the games. He averages 24.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

In seven matches on grass courts in the past year, Ruusuvuori has averaged 26.9 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set, winning 51.1% of those games.

On June 1, 2023, Dimitrov and Ruusuvuori matched up in the French Open Round of 64. Dimitrov secured the win 7-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Dimitrov has secured three sets versus Ruusuvuori (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Ruusuvuori's zero.

Dimitrov and Ruusuvuori have faced off in 32 total games, with Dimitrov taking 19 and Ruusuvuori claiming 13.

Dimitrov and Ruusuvuori have played one time, averaging 32.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

