Jordan Thompson vs. Milos Raonic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | cinch Championships
In the cinch Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 76-ranked Jordan Thompson faces Milos Raonic.
Raonic carries -120 odds to claim a win against Thompson (-105).
Jordan Thompson vs. Milos Raonic Match Information
- Tournament: The cinch Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 20
- Venue: The Queen's Club
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Jordan Thompson vs. Milos Raonic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Milos Raonic has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Jordan Thompson
|Milos Raonic
|-105
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|51.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|50.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.9
Jordan Thompson vs. Milos Raonic Trends and Insights
- In the finals of the Libema Open on June 18, 2023 (his most recent match), Thompson was dropped by Tallon Griekspoor 7-6, 6-7, 3-6.
- In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open, Raonic lost 6-7, 1-6 against Thompson.
- Thompson has played 31 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches).
- On grass, Thompson has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.6 games per match (16.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.5% of games.
- In the past year, Raonic has played two total matches (across all court types), winning 48.7% of the games. He averages 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- In two matches on grass courts in the past year, Raonic has averaged 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 48.7% of those games.
- In two head-to-head meetings, Thompson and Raonic have split 1-1. Thompson claimed their last clash on June 15, 2023, winning 7-6, 6-1.
- Thompson and Raonic have been equally matched, each claiming two of four sets versus the other.
- Raonic and Thompson have faced off in 35 total games, with Raonic winning 19 and Thompson securing 16.
- Thompson and Raonic have played two times, averaging 17.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.
