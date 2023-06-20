In the cinch Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 76-ranked Jordan Thompson faces Milos Raonic.

Raonic carries -120 odds to claim a win against Thompson (-105).

Jordan Thompson vs. Milos Raonic Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jordan Thompson vs. Milos Raonic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Milos Raonic has a 54.5% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Milos Raonic -105 Odds to Win Match -120 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Jordan Thompson vs. Milos Raonic Trends and Insights

In the finals of the Libema Open on June 18, 2023 (his most recent match), Thompson was dropped by Tallon Griekspoor 7-6, 6-7, 3-6.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open, Raonic lost 6-7, 1-6 against Thompson.

Thompson has played 31 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Thompson has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.6 games per match (16.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.5% of games.

In the past year, Raonic has played two total matches (across all court types), winning 48.7% of the games. He averages 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

In two matches on grass courts in the past year, Raonic has averaged 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 48.7% of those games.

In two head-to-head meetings, Thompson and Raonic have split 1-1. Thompson claimed their last clash on June 15, 2023, winning 7-6, 6-1.

Thompson and Raonic have been equally matched, each claiming two of four sets versus the other.

Raonic and Thompson have faced off in 35 total games, with Raonic winning 19 and Thompson securing 16.

Thompson and Raonic have played two times, averaging 17.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

