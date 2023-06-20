Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .218 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 40 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 40), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Trevino has driven in a run in nine games this season (22.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 40 games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.220
|.250
|OBP
|.270
|.338
|SLG
|.288
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.24), 13th in WHIP (1.066), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
