Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Josh Donaldson (.138 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, five walks and four RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .151 with six home runs and six walks.
- In six of 17 games this year (35.3%), Donaldson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 29.4% of his games in 2023, and 10% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|.118
|AVG
|.211
|.211
|OBP
|.273
|.382
|SLG
|.684
|3
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|12/4
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 66 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in baseball.
- Kirby (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.24), 13th in WHIP (1.066), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
