On Tuesday, Josh Donaldson (.138 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, five walks and four RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .151 with six home runs and six walks.

In six of 17 games this year (35.3%), Donaldson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 29.4% of his games in 2023, and 10% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 .118 AVG .211 .211 OBP .273 .382 SLG .684 3 XBH 3 3 HR 3 3 RBI 5 12/4 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings