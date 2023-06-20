Jule Niemeier vs. Ons Jabeur: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bett1open
In a match slated for Tuesday, Ons Jabeur (No. 6 in rankings) will meet Jule Niemeier (No. 120) in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.
Jabeur is getting -650 odds to win versus Niemeier (+400).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Jule Niemeier vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information
- Tournament: The Bett1open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 20
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Jule Niemeier vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Jule Niemeier
|Ons Jabeur
|+400
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|37.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jule Niemeier vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Niemeier took down No. 120-ranked Greet Minnen, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2.
- In her most recent match in the quarterfinals of the French Open, Jabeur was defeated 6-3, 6-7, 1-6 against Beatriz Haddad Maia.
- Through 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Niemeier has played 21.9 games per match and won 48.9% of them.
- Niemeier has played eight matches on grass over the past year, and 20.9 games per match.
- Jabeur has played 42 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 20.6 games per match and winning 55.9% of those games.
- In eight matches on grass in the past year, Jabeur has averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 62.2% of those games.
- Niemeier and Jabeur have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.