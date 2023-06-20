In a match slated for Tuesday, Ons Jabeur (No. 6 in rankings) will meet Jule Niemeier (No. 120) in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.

Jabeur is getting -650 odds to win versus Niemeier (+400).

Jule Niemeier vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Jule Niemeier vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 86.7% chance to win.

Jule Niemeier Ons Jabeur +400 Odds to Win Match -650 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 37.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.4

Jule Niemeier vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Niemeier took down No. 120-ranked Greet Minnen, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2.

In her most recent match in the quarterfinals of the French Open, Jabeur was defeated 6-3, 6-7, 1-6 against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Through 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Niemeier has played 21.9 games per match and won 48.9% of them.

Niemeier has played eight matches on grass over the past year, and 20.9 games per match.

Jabeur has played 42 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 20.6 games per match and winning 55.9% of those games.

In eight matches on grass in the past year, Jabeur has averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 62.2% of those games.

Niemeier and Jabeur have not played each other since 2015.

