In the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Tuesday, Lin Zhu (ranked No. 39) takes on Katie Boulter (No. 77).

Compared to the underdog Zhu (+270), Boulter is favored (-375) to advance to the Round of 16.

Katie Boulter vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Katie Boulter vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 78.9% chance to win.

Katie Boulter Lin Zhu -375 Odds to Win Match +270 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 59.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.5

Katie Boulter vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

In her most recent match on June 18, 2023, Boulter secured the win 6-3, 6-3 against Jodie Anna Burrage in the finals of the Viking Open Nottingham.

In the Viking Open Nottingham (her most recent tournament), Zhu was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 77-ranked Magdalena Frech, 2-6, 4-6.

Through 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Boulter has played 24.4 games per match and won 50.9% of them.

On grass, Boulter has played six matches over the past year, totaling 24.8 games per match while winning 47.0% of games.

Zhu has played 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 49.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Zhu has played three matches and averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

In the only match between Boulter and Zhu dating back to 2015, in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC Round of 16, Zhu won 7-6, 7-5.

In two head-to-head sets between Zhu and Boulter, Zhu has yet to lose one.

Zhu has the edge in 25 total games versus Boulter, capturing 14 of them.

Zhu and Boulter have matched up one time, and they have averaged 25.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

