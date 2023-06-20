In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Aslan Karatsev (No. 45 in rankings) will meet Lorenzo Sonego (No. 39) in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open.

Sonego has -275 odds to earn a win against Karatsev (+210).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 73.3% chance to win.

Lorenzo Sonego Aslan Karatsev -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on June 14, 2023 (his most recent match), Sonego lost to Christopher O'Connell 6-7, 3-6.

Despite being defeated 6-7, 3-6 in the qualifying round versus Roman Safiullin, Karatsev remains in the tournament.

In his 58 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Sonego has played an average of 25.7 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Sonego has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 29.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.0% of games.

Karatsev has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.9% of the games.

In six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Karatsev has averaged 27.5 games per match (27.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 49.1% of those games.

Going back to 2015, Karatsev and Sonego have played four times, and Karatsev is 3-1, including a 7-5, 6-3 victory for Sonego at the Moselle Open on September 19, 2022, the last time these two squared off.

In 11 total sets against one another, Karatsev has won six, while Sonego has secured five.

Karatsev and Sonego have squared off in 98 total games, with Karatsev winning 52 and Sonego capturing 46.

Karatsev and Sonego have squared off four times, and they have averaged 24.5 games and 2.8 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.