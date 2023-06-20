Lorenzo Sonego vs. Aslan Karatsev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Terra Wortmann Open
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Aslan Karatsev (No. 45 in rankings) will meet Lorenzo Sonego (No. 39) in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open.
Sonego has -275 odds to earn a win against Karatsev (+210).
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information
- Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 20
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Lorenzo Sonego
|Aslan Karatsev
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|56.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.2
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on June 14, 2023 (his most recent match), Sonego lost to Christopher O'Connell 6-7, 3-6.
- Despite being defeated 6-7, 3-6 in the qualifying round versus Roman Safiullin, Karatsev remains in the tournament.
- In his 58 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Sonego has played an average of 25.7 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).
- On grass, Sonego has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 29.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.0% of games.
- Karatsev has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.9% of the games.
- In six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Karatsev has averaged 27.5 games per match (27.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 49.1% of those games.
- Going back to 2015, Karatsev and Sonego have played four times, and Karatsev is 3-1, including a 7-5, 6-3 victory for Sonego at the Moselle Open on September 19, 2022, the last time these two squared off.
- In 11 total sets against one another, Karatsev has won six, while Sonego has secured five.
- Karatsev and Sonego have squared off in 98 total games, with Karatsev winning 52 and Sonego capturing 46.
- Karatsev and Sonego have squared off four times, and they have averaged 24.5 games and 2.8 sets per match.
