In the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Tuesday, Yannick Hanfmann (ranked No. 53) meets Louis Wessels (No. 347).

In the Round of 32, Hanfmann is the favorite against Wessels, with -650 odds compared to the underdog's +400.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Louis Wessels vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Louis Wessels vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has an 86.7% chance to win.

Louis Wessels Yannick Hanfmann +400 Odds to Win Match -650 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 31 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 69

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Louis Wessels vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 316-ranked Henri Squire 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Sunday, Wessels reached the Round of 32.

Hanfmann is coming off a 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 23-ranked Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 64 at the French Open.

Wessels has played four matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 19.8 games per match (19.8 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Wessels has played one match over the past year, totaling 16.0 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 25.0% of games.

In the past year, Hanfmann has competed in 55 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.6% of the games. He averages 23.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Hanfmann is averaging 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Wessels and Hanfmann have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.