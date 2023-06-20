Magdalena Frech vs. Barbora Strycova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Classic Birmingham
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Barbora Strycova will take on Magdalena Frech (No. 72) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham.
With -275 odds, Frech is the favorite against Strycova (+210) in this match.
Magdalena Frech vs. Barbora Strycova Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 20
- Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
- Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Magdalena Frech vs. Barbora Strycova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Magdalena Frech has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Magdalena Frech
|Barbora Strycova
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|60.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.5
Magdalena Frech vs. Barbora Strycova Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Monday, Frech eliminated No. 126-ranked Jil Teichmann, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Strycova lost 1-6, 3-6 against Maria Sakkari.
- Frech has played 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.9 games per match.
- Frech has played seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.9 games per match.
- Strycova has averaged 21 games per match in her three matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 44.4% of the games.
- Dating back to 2015, Frech and Strycova have not met on the court.
