In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Barbora Strycova will take on Magdalena Frech (No. 72) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham.

With -275 odds, Frech is the favorite against Strycova (+210) in this match.

Magdalena Frech vs. Barbora Strycova Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Magdalena Frech vs. Barbora Strycova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magdalena Frech has a 73.3% chance to win.

Magdalena Frech Barbora Strycova -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Magdalena Frech vs. Barbora Strycova Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Monday, Frech eliminated No. 126-ranked Jil Teichmann, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Strycova lost 1-6, 3-6 against Maria Sakkari.

Frech has played 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.9 games per match.

Frech has played seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.9 games per match.

Strycova has averaged 21 games per match in her three matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 44.4% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Frech and Strycova have not met on the court.

