In the Round of 32 of the Bett1open on Tuesday, Alize Cornet (ranked No. 60) meets Maria Sakkari (No. 8).

In this Round of 32 match, Sakkari is the favorite (-190) against Cornet (+145) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Maria Sakkari vs. Alize Cornet Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maria Sakkari vs. Alize Cornet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 65.5% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Alize Cornet -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Maria Sakkari vs. Alize Cornet Trends and Insights

Sakkari is coming off a defeat to No. 72-ranked Cornet, 1-6, 4-6, in the Round of 16 at the Viking Open Nottingham.

In the Viking Open Nottingham (her previous tournament), Cornet was eliminated in the semifinals by No. 131-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage, 5-7, 5-7.

Sakkari has played 50 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.5 games per match.

On grass, Sakkari has played six matches over the past year, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 51.6% of games.

Cornet has averaged 22.6 games per match in her 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.6% of the games.

Cornet is averaging 23.4 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 12 matches on grass courts in the past year.

Sakkari and Cornet each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on June 14, 2023, with Cornet finishing on top 6-1, 6-4.

Sakkari and Cornet have matched up well, each clinching two of four sets versus the other.

Cornet has defeated Sakkari in 18 of 35 total games between them, good for a 51.4% winning percentage.

In two matches between Sakkari and Cornet, they have played 17.5 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.