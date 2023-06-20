In a match slated for Tuesday, Rebeka Masarova (No. 67 in rankings) will meet Nadia Podoroska (No. 86) in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.

Masarova has -140 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 versus Podoroska (+110).

Nadia Podoroska vs. Rebeka Masarova Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Nadia Podoroska vs. Rebeka Masarova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebeka Masarova has a 58.3% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Rebeka Masarova +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

Nadia Podoroska vs. Rebeka Masarova Trends and Insights

Podoroska is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 43-ranked Karolina Muchova, 3-6, 6-0, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the French Open.

In her most recent match on May 30, 2023, Masarova was defeated 6-3, 1-6, 2-6 against Cori Gauff in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

In her 19 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Podoroska has played an average of 20.6 games.

On grass, Podoroska has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.5 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.

Masarova has played 45 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.3 games per match and winning 53.3% of those games.

In one match on grass courts in the past 12 months, Masarova has averaged 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set, winning 29.4% of those games.

Podoroska and Masarova have played one time dating back to 2015, in the WTA 125k La Bisbal D Emporda, Spain Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Masarova claimed victory in that matchup 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Masarova and Podoroska have competed in three sets against each other, with Masarova winning two of them.

In 32 total games played against the other, Podoroska and Masarova have each claimed 16.

In one head-to-head match, Podoroska and Masarova are averaging 32.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

