Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pablo Reyes -- batting .321 with a double, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .308 with four doubles and four walks.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In five games this season (23.8%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|.372
|AVG
|.182
|.378
|OBP
|.280
|.465
|SLG
|.182
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/3
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.65, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
