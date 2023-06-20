In the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Tuesday, Xiyu Wang (ranked No. 75) takes on Rebecca Marino (No. 90).

Wang is favored (-210) in this match, compared to the underdog Marino, who is +160.

Rebecca Marino vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Rebecca Marino vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 67.7% chance to win.

Rebecca Marino Xiyu Wang +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Rebecca Marino vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

Marino is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Ana Bogdan.

Wang took home the win 6-3, 6-3 against Viktoriya Tomova in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Marino has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.9 games per match.

On grass, Marino has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.2 games per match while winning 48.3% of games.

In the past 12 months, Wang has played 43 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.9% of the games. She averages 23.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

In two matches on grass courts in the past year, Wang has averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 34.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Marino and Wang have played in the last five years.

