Red Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (36-37) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (38-35) at 7:40 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (4-3) for the Twins and Kutter Crawford (1-3) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Red Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Red Sox have come away with 19 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win 12 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (372 total, 5.1 per game).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber
|June 16
|Yankees
|W 15-5
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Kaleb Ort vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 4-1
|Brayan Bello vs Luis Severino
|June 19
|@ Twins
|W 9-3
|James Paxton vs Pablo Lopez
|June 20
|@ Twins
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|-
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
|June 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
