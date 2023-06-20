Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins square off against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field on Tuesday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 77 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 372 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.291 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (1-3) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Crawford has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

In five starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees W 15-5 Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/18/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees W 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins W 9-3 Away James Paxton Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Brayan Bello Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox - Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox - Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kutter Crawford -

