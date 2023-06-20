Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Twins on June 20, 2023
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Boston Red Sox matchup at Target Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 24 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI (83 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .303/.377/.467 slash line on the year.
- Verdugo has hit safely in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with five doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has recorded 65 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.
- He's slashed .242/.305/.491 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Ober Stats
- Bailey Ober (4-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|5.1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kutter Crawford's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 52 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 34 RBI.
- He's slashed .218/.301/.410 so far this year.
- Correa hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and a walk.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a .202/.306/.409 slash line so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.