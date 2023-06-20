Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 21) will meet Roman Safiullin (No. 99) in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Tuesday, June 20.

Struff carries -190 odds to take home a win versus Safiullin (+145).

Roman Safiullin vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Roman Safiullin vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jan-Lennard Struff has a 65.5% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Jan-Lennard Struff +145 Odds to Win Match -190 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 44.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.2

Roman Safiullin vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights

Safiullin advanced past Aslan Karatsev 7-6, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In the MercedesCup (his most recent tournament), Struff was taken down in the finals by No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7.

Safiullin has played 36 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his one match on grass over the past year, Safiullin has played an average of 23.0 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Struff is averaging 25.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.3% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Struff has played one match and averaged 55.0 games per match and 11.0 games per set.

On October 22, 2022, Safiullin and Struff played in the Swiss Indoors Basel qualifying round. Safiullin took home the victory 7-5, 6-1.

Safiullin and Struff have matched up in two total sets, with Safiullin clinching two of them and Struff zero.

Safiullin has the edge in 19 total games versus Struff, capturing 13 of them.

Safiullin and Struff have played one time, averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

