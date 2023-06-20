In the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Tuesday, Ana Bogdan (ranked No. 61) meets Sorana Cirstea (No. 38).

Cirstea is the favorite (-165) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Bogdan, who is +130.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Ana Bogdan Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Sorana Cirstea vs. Ana Bogdan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 62.3% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Ana Bogdan -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Sorana Cirstea vs. Ana Bogdan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 30, 2023 (her most recent match), Cirstea was defeated by Jasmine Paolini 5-7, 6-2, 2-6.

Bogdan reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 89-ranked Rebecca Marino 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday.

Cirstea has played 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.3 games per match.

On grass, Cirstea has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 46.0% of games.

Bogdan is averaging 22.8 games per match through her 30 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.6% of those games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past year, Bogdan has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 57.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Cirstea and Bogdan have not competed against each other.

