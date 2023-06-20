Sorana Cirstea vs. Ana Bogdan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Classic Birmingham
In the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Tuesday, Ana Bogdan (ranked No. 61) meets Sorana Cirstea (No. 38).
Cirstea is the favorite (-165) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Bogdan, who is +130.
Sorana Cirstea vs. Ana Bogdan Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 20
- Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
- Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Sorana Cirstea vs. Ana Bogdan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Sorana Cirstea
|Ana Bogdan
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|50.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.2
Sorana Cirstea vs. Ana Bogdan Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 30, 2023 (her most recent match), Cirstea was defeated by Jasmine Paolini 5-7, 6-2, 2-6.
- Bogdan reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 89-ranked Rebecca Marino 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday.
- Cirstea has played 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.3 games per match.
- On grass, Cirstea has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 46.0% of games.
- Bogdan is averaging 22.8 games per match through her 30 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.6% of those games.
- In four matches on grass courts in the past year, Bogdan has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 57.3% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Cirstea and Bogdan have not competed against each other.
