Tallon Griekspoor vs. Roberto Carballes Baena: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Terra Wortmann Open
No. 29-ranked Tallon Griekspoor will meet No. 52 Roberto Carballes Baena in the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, June 20.
In this Round of 32 matchup against Carballes Baena (+320), Griekspoor is favored with -450 odds.
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information
- Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 20
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Tallon Griekspoor
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+320
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.8%
|64.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.2
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights
- In his last match on June 18, 2023, Griekspoor secured the win 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 over Jordan Thompson in the finals of the Libema Open.
- In his last match in the Round of 64 of the French Open, Carballes Baena lost 3-6, 6-7, 2-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
- Griekspoor has played 46 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).
- In his five matches on grass over the past 12 months, Griekspoor has played an average of 32.4 games (29.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Carballes Baena is averaging 23.4 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.6% of those games.
- On grass courts, Carballes Baena has played one match and averaged 24.0 games per match and 8.0 games per set.
- In head-to-head matches, Griekspoor has two wins, while Carballes Baena has one. In their most recent matchup on April 7, 2023, Carballes Baena was victorious 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
- In eight total sets against each other, Griekspoor has taken five, while Carballes Baena has claimed three.
- Griekspoor has taken 39 games (55.7% win rate) versus Carballes Baena, who has claimed 31 games.
- In three head-to-head matches, Griekspoor and Carballes Baena are averaging 23.3 games and 2.7 sets per match.
