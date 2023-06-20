Tereza Martincova vs. Viktoriya Tomova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Classic Birmingham
In the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 80-ranked Viktoriya Tomova against No. 122 Tereza Martincova.
With -150 odds, Martincova is favored over Tomova (+115) for this matchup.
Tereza Martincova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 20
- Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
- Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Tereza Martincova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tereza Martincova has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Tereza Martincova
|Viktoriya Tomova
|-150
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|60.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|52.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.1
Tereza Martincova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Trends and Insights
- Martincova advanced past Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 7-6 in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Despite losing 3-6, 3-6 in the qualifying round against Xiyu Wang, Tomova remains in the tournament.
- Martincova has played 22.7 games per match in her 45 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- On grass, Martincova has played four matches over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.
- In her 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Tomova is averaging 21.7 games per match while winning 49.5% of those games.
- Tomova is averaging 25.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set in six matches on grass in the past year.
- In the lone match between Martincova and Tomova dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau qualifying round, Martincova won 6-4, 6-1.
- Martincova and Tomova have matched up in two total sets, with Martincova clinching two of them and Tomova zero.
- Martincova and Tomova have competed in 17 total games, and Martincova has won more often, capturing 12 of them.
- In one match between Martincova and Tomova, they have played 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.
