In the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 80-ranked Viktoriya Tomova against No. 122 Tereza Martincova.

With -150 odds, Martincova is favored over Tomova (+115) for this matchup.

Tereza Martincova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Tereza Martincova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tereza Martincova has a 60.0% chance to win.

Tereza Martincova Viktoriya Tomova -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Tereza Martincova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Trends and Insights

Martincova advanced past Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 7-6 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Despite losing 3-6, 3-6 in the qualifying round against Xiyu Wang, Tomova remains in the tournament.

Martincova has played 22.7 games per match in her 45 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On grass, Martincova has played four matches over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.

In her 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Tomova is averaging 21.7 games per match while winning 49.5% of those games.

Tomova is averaging 25.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set in six matches on grass in the past year.

In the lone match between Martincova and Tomova dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau qualifying round, Martincova won 6-4, 6-1.

Martincova and Tomova have matched up in two total sets, with Martincova clinching two of them and Tomova zero.

Martincova and Tomova have competed in 17 total games, and Martincova has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

In one match between Martincova and Tomova, they have played 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

