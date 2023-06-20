On Tuesday, Qinwen Zheng (No. 25 in the world) meets Veronika Kudermetova (No. 13) in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.

In this Round of 32 match against Zheng (+135), Kudermetova is favored to win with -175 odds.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 63.6% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Qinwen Zheng -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

Kudermetova is coming off a loss to No. 26-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-4, 4-6, 6-7, in the finals at the Libema Open.

Zheng is coming off a 3-6, 6-4, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 58-ranked Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 64 at the French Open.

Through 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Kudermetova has played 21.6 games per match and won 53.5% of them.

Kudermetova has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 19.0 games per match.

Zheng is averaging 22.1 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 54.4% of those games.

On grass courts, Zheng has played four matches and averaged 20.5 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

Kudermetova and Zheng each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on May 16, 2023, with Kudermetova securing the win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kudermetova and Zheng have been equally matched, each winning three of six sets against the other.

In 62 total games played against the other, Kudermetova and Zheng have each secured 31.

Kudermetova and Zheng have played two times, averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

