In the Round of 32 of the Bett1open on Tuesday, Victoria Azarenka (ranked No. 19) meets Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 70).

Azarenka has -190 odds to take home a win against Sasnovich (+145).

Victoria Azarenka vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Victoria Azarenka vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 65.5% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Aliaksandra Sasnovich -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Victoria Azarenka vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Trends and Insights

Azarenka is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 152-ranked Ashlyn Krueger, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 16 at the Libema Open.

In her most recent match on June 17, 2023, Sasnovich was defeated 1-6, 6-7 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the Libema Open.

Azarenka has played 38 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.4 games per match.

Azarenka has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 19.5 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Sasnovich has played 40 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.5% of the games. She averages 22.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

On grass courts, Sasnovich has played five matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 10.6 games per set.

In the only match between Azarenka and Sasnovich dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 16, Azarenka was victorious 6-3, 6-4.

Azarenka and Sasnovich have matched up in two total sets, with Azarenka winning two of them and Sasnovich zero.

Azarenka has the upper hand in 19 total games versus Sasnovich, winning 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Azarenka and Sasnovich have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

