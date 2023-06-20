Yankees vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (39-33) against the Seattle Mariners (35-35) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.
The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (7-1) for the Yankees and George Kirby (6-5) for the Mariners.
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 28-19, a 59.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 16th in the majors with 322 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|@ Mets
|W 7-6
|Luis Severino vs Max Scherzer
|June 14
|@ Mets
|L 4-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Justin Verlander
|June 16
|@ Red Sox
|L 15-5
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kaleb Ort
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 4-1
|Luis Severino vs Brayan Bello
|June 20
|Mariners
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs George Kirby
|June 21
|Mariners
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Luis Castillo
|June 22
|Mariners
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bryan Woo
|June 23
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Dane Dunning
|June 24
|Rangers
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jon Gray
|June 25
|Rangers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Andrew Heaney
