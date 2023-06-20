Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees hit the field on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium against George Kirby, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fifth-best in MLB play with 106 total home runs.

New York ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Yankees are 24th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

New York has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (322 total runs).

The Yankees are 28th in MLB with a .298 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.

New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.235).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (7-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Cole is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Cole will try to prolong a 16-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox L 15-5 Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Kaleb Ort 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Away Luis Severino Brayan Bello 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers - Home Clarke Schmidt Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers - Home Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.