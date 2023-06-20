Sportsbooks have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Ty France and others when the New York Yankees host the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (7-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 16th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks ninth, 1.113 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Padres May. 28 6.0 4 6 5 9 3 vs. Orioles May. 23 5.0 6 5 5 2 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gerrit Cole's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 30 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .256/.331/.439 slash line so far this year.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 36 RBI (66 total hits).

He has a .262/.339/.429 slash line on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

France has 75 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .278/.347/.422 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has put up 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .244/.303/.428 so far this year.

Rodriguez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.