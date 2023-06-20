Yankees vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 20
The New York Yankees (39-33) and Seattle Mariners (35-35) clash on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with George Kirby (6-5, 3.24 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.75 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (6-5, 3.24 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (7-1) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, a 3.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.113 in 15 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Cole has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.24, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
- Kirby has registered 10 quality starts this season.
- Kirby will try to collect his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 outings this season.
- The 25-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 19th, 1.066 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
George Kirby vs. Yankees
- The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .230 batting average, and is 26th in the league with 549 total hits and 16th in MLB play with 322 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.412) and are fifth in all of MLB with 106 home runs.
- Kirby has a 0 ERA and a 0.375 WHIP against the Yankees this season in eight innings pitched, allowing a .120 batting average over one appearance.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.