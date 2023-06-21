In the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 27-ranked Denis Shapovalov against No. 22 Alexander Zverev.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Zverev is favored (-300) versus Shapovalov (+220) .

Alexander Zverev vs. Denis Shapovalov Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Zverev vs. Denis Shapovalov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 75.0% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Denis Shapovalov -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 59.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.7

Alexander Zverev vs. Denis Shapovalov Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Zverev beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Shapovalov took home the victory against No. 291-ranked Lloyd Harris, winning 7-6, 6-4.

In his 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zverev has played an average of 26.3 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Shapovalov has averaged 27.5 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.7% of the games.

Shapovalov is averaging 31.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In the lone match between Zverev and Shapovalov dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 16, Shapovalov won 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

In three total sets against one another, Shapovalov has taken three, while Zverev has claimed zero.

Shapovalov and Zverev have squared off in 31 total games, and Shapovalov has won more often, claiming 19 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Zverev and Shapovalov are averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

