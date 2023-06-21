Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Billy McKinney, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Read More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is hitting .289 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.
- McKinney has had a base hit in 10 of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.300
|AVG
|.278
|.300
|OBP
|.316
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, 0.9 per game).
- Castillo (4-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks ninth, 1.020 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh.
