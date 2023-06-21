In the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 54-ranked Brandon Nakashima meets No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut.

In this Round of 16 matchup versus Nakashima (+120), Bautista Agut is favored with -155 odds.

Brandon Nakashima vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Brandon Nakashima vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roberto Bautista Agut has a 60.8% chance to win.

Brandon Nakashima Roberto Bautista Agut +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 46 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54

Brandon Nakashima vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Trends and Insights

Nakashima is looking to maintain momentum after a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 63-ranked Mikael Ymer in Monday's Round of 32.

Bautista Agut advanced past Andrea Vavassori 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In his 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Nakashima has played an average of 25.9 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Nakashima has played an average of 33.0 games (25.7 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Bautista Agut has competed in 55 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.4% of the games. He averages 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Bautista Agut is averaging 15.3 games per match (17.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.2 games per set through six matches on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Nakashima and Bautista Agut have matched up in the last five years.

