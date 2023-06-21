In the Round of 16 of the Bett1open on Wednesday, Jaimee Fourlis (ranked No. 218) faces Caroline Garcia (No. 4).

In this Round of 16 match versus Fourlis (+575), Garcia is favored to win with -1000 odds.

Caroline Garcia vs. Jaimee Fourlis Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Caroline Garcia vs. Jaimee Fourlis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 90.9% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Jaimee Fourlis -1000 Odds to Win Match +575 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.8% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 64.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.7

Caroline Garcia vs. Jaimee Fourlis Trends and Insights

Garcia advanced past Sabine Lisicki 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Fourlis made it past Xinyu Wang 3-6, 7-5, 0-0 (retired) on Tuesday, reaching the Round of 16.

Garcia has played 23.6 games per match in her 76 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On grass, Garcia has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 24.9 games per match while winning 54.9% of games.

Fourlis has played 17 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.1 games per match and winning 45.8% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Fourlis has played four matches and averaged 24.5 games per match and 10.9 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Garcia and Fourlis have not matched up on the court.

