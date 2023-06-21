Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .256 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Arroyo has picked up a hit in 51.4% of his 37 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.9% of them.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (8.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Arroyo has had an RBI in 10 games this year (27.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .242 AVG .273 .294 OBP .298 .435 SLG .400 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 10 RBI 7 16/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings