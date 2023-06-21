Laslo Djere (No. 65) will meet Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Wednesday, June 21.

With -1000 odds, Medvedev is favored over Djere (+550) in this matchup.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Laslo Djere Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Daniil Medvedev vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 90.9% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Laslo Djere -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 62.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.1

Daniil Medvedev vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights

By beating No. 57-ranked Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-3 on Monday, Medvedev reached the Round of 16.

Djere made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 228-ranked Oscar Otte 7-6, 6-3 on Monday.

Through 73 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Medvedev has played 22.3 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 59.2% of them.

Medvedev has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Djere is averaging 25.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 55 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.3% of those games.

In four matches on grass in the past year, Djere has averaged 34.0 games per match (28.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set, winning 50.0% of those games.

Medvedev and Djere have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 64. Medvedev claimed victory in that matchup 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Medvedev and Djere have played three sets, and Medvedev has emerged with the edge, coming out on top in all of them.

Medvedev and Djere have matched up for 28 total games, and Medvedev has won more often, securing 18 of them.

In one match between Medvedev and Djere, they have played 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

