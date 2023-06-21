In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Elena Rybakina (No. 3 in rankings) will meet Donna Vekic (No. 23) in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open.

With -500 odds, Rybakina is favored over Vekic (+333) in this match.

Donna Vekic vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Donna Vekic vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has an 83.3% chance to win.

Donna Vekic Elena Rybakina +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +275 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 38.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.4

Donna Vekic vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Vekic took down Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-2.

Rybakina won 6-4, 6-2 versus Polina Kudermetova in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Vekic has played 49 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.0 games per match.

Vekic has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 20.2 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Rybakina has played 60 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 56.1% of the games. She averages 21.4 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

Rybakina is averaging 24.0 games per match and 10.1 games per set through eight matches on grass in the past year.

On July 27, 2021, Vekic and Rybakina played in the Olympic Games Round of 16. Rybakina took home the win 7-6, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Rybakina has won two against Vekic (100.0%), while Vekic has clinched zero.

Rybakina and Vekic have matched up for 23 total games, and Rybakina has won more often, capturing 13 of them.

Vekic and Rybakina have matched up one time, averaging 23.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

