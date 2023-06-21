Elina Avanesyan vs. Anna Blinkova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bett1open
No. 81-ranked Elina Avanesyan will face No. 44 Anna Blinkova in the Bett1open Round of 16 on Wednesday, June 21.
In the Round of 16, Blinkova is favored over Avanesyan, with -210 odds against the underdog's +160.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Elina Avanesyan vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information
- Tournament: The Bett1open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, June 21
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Elina Avanesyan vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Elina Avanesyan
|Anna Blinkova
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|44.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Elina Avanesyan vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights
- Avanesyan is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 win over No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina in Tuesday's Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Blinkova beat No. 158-ranked Laura Siegemund, winning 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.
- Avanesyan has played 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.6 games per match.
- In her three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Avanesyan has played an average of 22.0 games.
- Blinkova has played 49 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.
- Avanesyan and Blinkova have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.