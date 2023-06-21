No. 81-ranked Elina Avanesyan will face No. 44 Anna Blinkova in the Bett1open Round of 16 on Wednesday, June 21.

In the Round of 16, Blinkova is favored over Avanesyan, with -210 odds against the underdog's +160.

Elina Avanesyan vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Elina Avanesyan vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 67.7% chance to win.

Elina Avanesyan Anna Blinkova +160 Odds to Win Match -210 - Odds to Win Tournament +4000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 44.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.2

Elina Avanesyan vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Avanesyan is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 win over No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina in Tuesday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Blinkova beat No. 158-ranked Laura Siegemund, winning 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.

Avanesyan has played 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.6 games per match.

In her three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Avanesyan has played an average of 22.0 games.

Blinkova has played 49 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

Avanesyan and Blinkova have not played each other since 2015.

