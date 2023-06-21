No. 81-ranked Elina Avanesyan will face No. 44 Anna Blinkova in the Bett1open Round of 16 on Wednesday, June 21.

In the Round of 16, Blinkova is favored over Avanesyan, with -210 odds against the underdog's +160.

Elina Avanesyan vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

  • Tournament: The Bett1open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, June 21
  • Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
  • Location: Berlin, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Elina Avanesyan vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 67.7% chance to win.

Elina Avanesyan Anna Blinkova
+160 Odds to Win Match -210
- Odds to Win Tournament +4000
38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7%
- Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4%
44.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.2

Elina Avanesyan vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

  • Avanesyan is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 win over No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina in Tuesday's Round of 32.
  • In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Blinkova beat No. 158-ranked Laura Siegemund, winning 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.
  • Avanesyan has played 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.6 games per match.
  • In her three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Avanesyan has played an average of 22.0 games.
  • Blinkova has played 49 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.
  • Avanesyan and Blinkova have not played each other since 2015.

