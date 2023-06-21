In the cinch Championships Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda versus No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe has -155 odds to win against Korda (+120).

Frances Tiafoe vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Frances Tiafoe vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 60.8% chance to win.

Frances Tiafoe Sebastian Korda -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Frances Tiafoe vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Tiafoe beat No. 41-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp, 6-2, 6-4.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Korda clinched a victory against No. 25-ranked Daniel Evans, winning 6-4, 7-5.

Tiafoe has played 63 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 27.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his eight matches on grass over the past year, Tiafoe has played an average of 34.8 games (28.8 in best-of-three matches).

Korda is averaging 26.1 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 41 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.2% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Korda has played one match and averaged 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set.

In three head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Tiafoe holds a 2-1 record versus Korda. Their last meeting, at the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2022, was taken by Korda 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Tiafoe and Korda have squared off in eight total sets, with Tiafoe securing five of them and Korda three.

Tiafoe has taken 40 games (52.6% win rate) versus Korda, who has claimed 36 games.

In three head-to-head matches, Tiafoe and Korda are averaging 25.3 games and 2.7 sets per match.

