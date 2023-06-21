Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on June 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .196.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (23.1%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5%.
- He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.160
|AVG
|.234
|.222
|OBP
|.294
|.360
|SLG
|.489
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|6
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 67 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in the league.
- Castillo (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.73 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.73), sixth in WHIP (1.020), and seventh in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
