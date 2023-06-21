The New York Giants have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 16th-ranked in the league as of July 2.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Giants games last season hit the over.

New York totaled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in NFL), and it ranked 25th on the other side of the ball with 358.2 yards allowed per game.

The Giants picked up five wins at home last year and four away.

When the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. As favorites, the Giants went 3-2.

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and picked up 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

Also, Barkley had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke collected 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1400 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3300 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +6600 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +6600 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1400 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +6600 12 November 26 Patriots - +5000 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

