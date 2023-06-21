On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (coming off going 1-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .269 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.

Bader will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 69.2% of his games this season (18 of 26), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.5% of his games this season, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .228 AVG .333 .274 OBP .333 .421 SLG .639 4 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 11 9/3 K/BB 4/0 4 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings