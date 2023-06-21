Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (coming off going 1-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .269 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.
- Bader will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 69.2% of his games this season (18 of 26), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.228
|AVG
|.333
|.274
|OBP
|.333
|.421
|SLG
|.639
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|9/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|4
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (0.9 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks ninth, 1.020 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh.
